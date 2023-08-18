Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,511 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

