Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 116,504 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 267.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,656,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 132,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in American International Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 809,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,979. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

