Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 35,486 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741,301. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

