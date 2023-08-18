Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. 2,220,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,331. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.