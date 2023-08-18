Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $111,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $219.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

