Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 6.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $42,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 18,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,048. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

