Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,120. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

