Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 474,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,843,023,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.77. 2,511,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,613. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

