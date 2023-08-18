Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 102 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $280.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $393.33.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.