Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 137 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $257.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

