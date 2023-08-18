Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 53 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.95.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.57. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.