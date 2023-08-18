Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.