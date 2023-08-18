Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $262,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,022.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,204.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5,747.74.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,268.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

