Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $268,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 240,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.