Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.21 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

