Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 120 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

