Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 333 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.4 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

