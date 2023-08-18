Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.65 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.65 ($0.39). 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 99,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.99. The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -290.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

