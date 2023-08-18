Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $802,270.98

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $20.16 million and $802,270.98 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,193,417 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,193,415 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

