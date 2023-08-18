Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.08 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.08 million and $9.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,099.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00246882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00720276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00546331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00059177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00110900 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,892,482 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

