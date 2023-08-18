Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.92.

VRSK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

