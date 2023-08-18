Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,078. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.