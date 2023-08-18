Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.01. 29,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 668,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VERV. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,534.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

