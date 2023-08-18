Vestor Capital LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.64. 52,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.14. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

