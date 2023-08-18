Vestor Capital LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 215,143 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.23. 1,054,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.