Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Position Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 55,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

