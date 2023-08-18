Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $3,247,622.52 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephanie Zapata Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vistra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

