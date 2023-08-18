Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

VOYA opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $343,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

