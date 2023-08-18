Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.75

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.75 and traded as low as $142.46. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $142.46, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

