Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 4,852,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

