Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Walmart stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

