Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% yr/yr to $157.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.22 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.36-$6.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.12.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.