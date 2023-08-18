Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,925,440 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

