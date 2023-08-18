Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

