WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,815 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $636,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

