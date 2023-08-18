Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after buying an additional 248,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

