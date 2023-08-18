Wedbush Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

