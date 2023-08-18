Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK):

8/12/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Fuel Tech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/10/2023 – Fuel Tech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

