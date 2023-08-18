Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.67. 81,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,218,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Weibo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

