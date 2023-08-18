Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,100 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 142,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.