Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. 40,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,152. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
