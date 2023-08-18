Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 27,679 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $18,699,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,946 shares in the company, valued at $30,495,586.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $18,699,413.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,495,586.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,137,588 shares of company stock worth $369,939,139 over the last 90 days. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

