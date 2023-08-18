Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 499,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

