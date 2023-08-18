Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $614,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

