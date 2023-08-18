Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $760,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. 245,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,075. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

