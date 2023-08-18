Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

