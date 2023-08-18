Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.