Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.78. 217,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,693. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

