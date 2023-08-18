Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EAD opened at $6.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

