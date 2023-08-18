Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.